India

Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool

The Bengaluru Urban District Chess Association (BUDCA) has announced its first-ever International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament. This prestigious event, offering a substantial prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs, is set to make Bengaluru the nucleus of the chess world for the duration of the tournament. Scheduled to take place at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from January 18 to January 26, the tournament is set to host 50 grandmasters and 2,250 selected players from India and abroad.

Support from Prestigious Organizations

The tournament is not a standalone effort. It has garnered support from a host of prestigious organizations. The Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Chess Association (KSCA), the All India Chess Federation (AICF), and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) have all thrown their weight behind this grand event. Their presence and support lend credence to the tournament, making it a significant event in the global chess calendar.

A Grand Inauguration in the Offing

The grandeur of the tournament extends to its inauguration as well. MLC K Govindaraj, the Chief Patron of the tournament, revealed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and celebrated Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand will grace the inauguration on January 18. This illustrious lineup underscores the importance of the event and its potential to uplift and enhance the stature of chess in India.

Plans for Expansion and a Special Mascot

However, BUDCA’s vision extends beyond the confines of this tournament. The association plans to expand chess activities by organizing tournaments in about 100 schools throughout Bengaluru and Karnataka. This move will help to promote the game at the grassroots level and encourage young talent. In addition to the main event, there will be a Blitz Tournament on January 22, open to players of all ages, offering a chance for budding chess enthusiasts to test their mettle. Furthermore, the tournament has its official mascot – ‘CHESSIE’. Symbolized by a blue elephant with a crown and adorned with chess blocks, CHESSIE adds a touch of charm and character to this grand event.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

