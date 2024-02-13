Bengals Secure Star Receiver Tee Higgins with Franchise Tag

In a strategic move to secure their star wide receiver, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to apply the franchise tag on Tee Higgins. With his current contract expiring, this decision will keep Higgins from entering free agency, providing the team an extended period to negotiate a long-term deal.

A Calculated Move

The franchise tag, a tool frequently used in the NFL, allows teams to retain players whose contracts have expired. The Bengals are expected to leverage this option for Higgins, offering him a one-year contract worth $20.7 million. This amount is guaranteed, making it a lucrative proposition for the young receiver.

The Bengals have the necessary cap space to accommodate this hefty salary. The decision to apply the franchise tag on Higgins was reportedly factored into their negotiations for Joe Burrow's contract. Burrow's cap number for the 2024 season stands at $29.7 million, with an anticipated increase to $46.3 million in 2025.

A Win-Win Situation

While the franchise tag buys the Bengals time, it also presents benefits for Higgins. By waiting to sign a multi-year deal, he can capitalize on the evolving wide receiver market. The franchise tag offer sheet ensures Higgins will receive a significant payout for the upcoming season, regardless of ongoing negotiations.

If another team makes an offer, the Bengals have the right to match it. Should they decline, they would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation. This provision makes it highly unlikely that Higgins will be moving elsewhere in the near future.

A Pivotal Moment in the Burrow Era

The decision regarding Higgins' future carries significant implications for the Bengals as they navigate the next phase of the Joe Burrow era. Higgins has proven to be a vital asset, contributing to the team's success over the past few seasons.

The franchise tag has been used sparingly by the Bengals in recent years, with mixed results. However, the potential rewards of retaining Higgins make this a calculated risk worth taking.

As the NFL landscape continues to shift, the Bengals are making their intentions clear: they're committed to building a competitive team around their young quarterback. By securing Higgins with the franchise tag, they're taking a decisive step towards this goal.

In the world of professional football, where rosters change rapidly and every season brings new challenges, the Bengals are demonstrating their willingness to invest in talent and stability. For Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals, this could be the beginning of a promising new chapter.

Key Points: