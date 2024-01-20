Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century

Eden Gardens, the historic cricket venue, witnessed a remarkable performance from Bengal on Day II of the Elite Group 'B' Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. Despite a day marred by bad light and fog that cost an entire session, Bengal managed to conclude the day at a comfortable 381 for eight after only 55 overs of play. As the game resumed post-lunch, the likelihood of an outright result with only two days remaining seemed to dwindle.

Anushtup Majumder and Abhishek Porel's Partnership

The day was marked by the significant partnership of Anushtup Majumder and Abhishek Porel. However, the duo's partnership was broken when Majumder, after contributing a solid 71, was caught off Sourabh Majumdar. Despite this, Porel powered on, scoring his maiden first-class century and playing a pivotal role in Bengal crossing the 300-run mark.

Abhishek Porel: A Rising Star

Abhishek Porel, the star of the day, was eventually bowled for 114 by pacer Vasudev Bareth. His maiden century has undoubtedly solidified his potential as a powerful batsman in red ball cricket. Speaking after the day's play, Porel expressed his aspiration to represent India in Test cricket, indicating his special regard for the format.

Crucial Contributions

Beyond Porel's impressive innings, Suraj Jaiswal and Karan Lal also played crucial roles in Bengal's strong total. Both remained unbeaten at the end of the day, with Jaiswal not out on 33 and Lal on 24. Their unbroken partnership of 50 runs for the ninth wicket has set a strong foundation for Bengal to increase their total on Day III.