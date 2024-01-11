Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga

In a crucial Primeira Liga match set for Sunday, January 14, 2024, Benfica, currently ranked second, will be challenging Rio Ave FC, currently in the 15th position. The match, eagerly awaited by fans and analysts alike, will unfold at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, with a kick-off scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Recent Performances

In their previous matches, Benfica executed a commanding 3-0 win against FC Arouca, despite taking fewer shots. On the other hand, Rio Ave FC managed to claim a 2-0 victory over Portimonense SC, outshooting them nine to seven. Such results illustrate the current form of both teams, setting the stage for an intriguing match-up.

Key Statistics

Benfica, notable for being third in the league in terms of goals scored, boasts 31 goals at an average of 1.9 per game. Conversely, Rio Ave FC, having conceded 24 goals, finds itself ranked 13th in that regard. In terms of scoring, Rio Ave FC has managed 18 goals, placing them 12th in the league for goals scored.

Defensive Prowess and Goal Differential

Benfica has demonstrated impressive defensive strength, allowing only 10 goals in 16 matches, leading the league in this critical aspect of the game. Their defensive capability is further highlighted by their league-leading goal differential of +21. In contrast, Rio Ave FC has a goal differential of -6, situating them 13th in the league. This differential underscores the defensive challenges Rio Ave FC needs to address.

The upcoming match holds significant implications for both teams as they vie for improved standings within the league. With Benfica being favored to win, the contest promises to be a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and the relentless pursuit of victory in the beautiful game of football.