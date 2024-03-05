Benedict College's Tim Moore Eyes Victory in 2024 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker Contest

PHOENIX - In an inspiring blend of skill, ambition, and social media engagement, Benedict College senior forward Tim Moore is poised to captivate basketball fans nationwide. Moore, a standout athlete with impressive stats, has been selected as one of 16 national participants in the highly anticipated 2024 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker competition. This event, orchestrated by Intersport, shines a spotlight on the country's most talented under-the-radar college basketball players across all divisions.

From Underdog to Center Stage

Tim Moore's journey to the State Farm Dark Horse Dunker competition is a testament to his hard work and determination. After being named first-team All-SIAC and leading in field goal percentage, Moore's basketball prowess is undeniable. The competition unfolds over a four-week period, with fans playing a crucial role in determining the winner through a bracket-style competition on social media. Voting begins today, promising an exhilarating race to the finish line.

Fan Engagement and Voting Dynamics

Fans are invited to cast their votes via the event's Twitter (CollegeSlam) and Instagram (College_Slam) channels, with the voting schedule meticulously planned out to maximize participation. The anticipation builds as the competition progresses through various rounds, culminating in a final showdown from March 25-29. The victor earns the prestigious opportunity to compete in the King's Hawaiian College Slam Dunk Championship, broadcast live on ESPN.

Moore Among Elite Company

Tim Moore joins a diverse group of 16 Dark Horse Dunkers, each bringing their unique talents and stories to the contest. Past winners of the Dark Horse Dunker competition have not only showcased their incredible abilities but have also gone on to triumph in the Slam Dunk Championship, setting a high bar for Moore and his competitors. As the competition unfolds, Moore's participation highlights the significant representation of HBCUs in national athletic competitions, adding an extra layer of excitement and pride for fans and supporters.

As the 2024 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker competition gears up, all eyes are on Tim Moore and his peers. This event not only celebrates the athletic prowess of college basketball's hidden gems but also underscores the power of fan engagement in shaping the trajectories of rising sports stars. Regardless of the outcome, Moore's inclusion in this prestigious competition is a victory in itself, showcasing the depth of talent across college basketball's diverse landscape.