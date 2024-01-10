en English
Bench Hero: Derrick Smith’s Buzzer-Beater Wins Game for Summit High School

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Bench Hero: Derrick Smith’s Buzzer-Beater Wins Game for Summit High School

Scenes of elation erupted at the Summit High School basketball court, as guard Derrick Smith, usually a starter, emerged an unlikely hero in a fiercely contested overtime game against Ravenwood High School. A game that saw Smith step off the bench, defying the nerves of not being in the game’s initial rhythm, and make a decisive play in the nail-biting final seconds of overtime.

Unforeseen Momentum Shift

Smith’s exceptional performance came into play when Coach Thad Burgess conceived a strategy that resulted in Smith hitting a pull-up 3-pointer at the buzzer. This clinched a thrilling 62-61 victory for Summit, leaving the spectators in awe and the opponents in disbelief. The game-winning shot was made possible by a strategically conceived screen from teammate Mehki Bell and a delayed defensive response from Ravenwood’s Evan Gainer.

Defying the Odds

This spectacle marked a critical juncture in the season for Summit, elevating their record to an even 8-8, while delivering a jarring blow to Ravenwood, a team ranked No. 1 in the Tennessean Large Class rankings. With this loss, Ravenwood tasted only their second defeat of the season, and their record moved to a still commendable 15-2.

A Game of High-Stakes

The game was a showcase of competitive sportsmanship, with Ravenwood overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit and leading by seven points in the second half. However, Summit, powered by determination and grit, fought back to tie the game at the end of regulation. Smith, who scored 12 points in the game, humbly attributed the victory to well-designed and executed plays during the game’s crucial junctures.

In the end, Summit High School’s triumphant win serves as a reminder that in the world of sports, it’s never over until the final buzzer sounds. And for Derrick Smith, this game will forever be etched in his memory as the day he stepped off the bench and into the limelight.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

