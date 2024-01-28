Ben Stokes Lauds Recent Victory as 'Best Win' under His Captaincy

England's Test cricket captain, Ben Stokes, has christened his team's recent victory over India as their 'greatest triumph'. The match, concluded with a memorable 28-run win against India in Hyderabad, showcased England's resilience, strategic prowess, and a marked improvement in its performance since Stokes took over the captaincy role.

Powerful Contributions Drive England's Victory

Tom Hartley's exceptional debut, claiming seven wickets, and Ollie Pope's brilliant century were the highlights of the match. Stokes was all praises for the duo's performance. The win was a significant one, marking only the fourth loss for India in 47 home matches since 2013. England also became a part of history, as they are just the ninth away team to pass 400 in their second innings on Indian soil.

Ben Stokes: The Captain Leading with Confidence

Ben Stokes, attributing the win to the team's fearless nature and the players' skills, emphasized his confidence in the team. Stokes' leadership was instrumental in the match. His emphasis on effective teamwork and a fearless approach to the game brought about a significant turnaround in the team's performance. Under his captaincy, England has dominantly won 14 of 20 matches.

Victory: A Morale Booster and a Testament to Strong Leadership

The victory has not just boosted the team's morale but also solidified Stoke's reputation as a captain capable of leading his team to success in high-pressure situations. Stokes' scoring of 70 off 88 balls in the first innings to continue his sensational record as a Test captain exemplifies this. Commenting on the win, Stokes stated, 'With where we are and who we're playing against, this victory is 100% definitely our greatest triumph since I've been captain.'