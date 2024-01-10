en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ben Shelton Secures Quarter-Finals Spot in Auckland Classic: A Positive Sign for Australian Open Preparations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Ben Shelton Secures Quarter-Finals Spot in Auckland Classic: A Positive Sign for Australian Open Preparations

In a thrilling display of athleticism and tenacity, top seed Ben Shelton triumphed over Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Classic on January 10, 2024. The straight-set victory, with a score of 6-4, 6-3, marks a significant stride forward in Shelton’s preparations for the Australian Open.

Reversing a Series of Defeats

This win signals a turn of tide for the 21-year-old American tennis prodigy, who is currently ranked 16th in the world. Shelton’s victory over Marozsan is a welcome relief following a string of previous defeats, suggesting a potential resurgence of his form from the previous year.

Reflecting on Shelton’s Impressive Track Record

Shelton’s performance in 2023 was nothing short of impressive. He had a stellar first full season on the tour, reaching the quarter-final of the Australian Open, progressing to the semi-finals at the US Open, and clinching his first ATP title in Tokyo. His latest win in Auckland serves as a reminder of his capabilities and potential for greatness.

Auckland Classic: A Platform for Comebacks

The Auckland Classic has proven to be a fertile ground for comebacks. While Shelton was cementing his quarter-final berth, several other seeded players, including fifth-seeded Chris Eubanks and third-seeded Francisco Cerundolo, were eliminated in the early rounds. These events underscore the unpredictable nature of the sport, where victories are hard-fought and defeats are bitter lessons. Regardless, for Shelton, this win adds to his momentum as he gears up for upcoming major tournaments, potentially heralding a revitalized career.

0
Sports Tennis United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
It was a night of high stakes and high scores at the Toronto Raptors’ home court as the Los Angeles Lakers, led by the indomitable Anthony Davis, clinched a narrow 132-131 victory. This win signifies a welcome change in the Lakers’ recent patterns, marking their first back-to-back victories in a month. Anthony Davis: The Man
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
31 mins ago
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
33 mins ago
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
6 mins ago
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
23 mins ago
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
26 mins ago
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Latest Headlines
World News
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
11 seconds
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
1 min
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
2 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
6 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
14 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
14 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
14 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
17 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
23 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
31 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app