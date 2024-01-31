Ben Payne: From Pilot to Marathon Runner Chasing Olympic Dreams

Orlando, the city of magical theme parks, is now the bustling hub for 370 of America's elite long-distance runners, all competing for a coveted spot on the U.S. Olympic marathon team. Among these athletic titans is Ben Payne, a 42-year-old commercial airline pilot, Air Force Academy alum, and father, whose running career has taken an incredible journey from a high school baseball reject to a formidable marathon runner.

From Baseball to Marathons

Payne's serendipitous foray into running began when he was cut from his high school baseball team, leading him to discover his untapped talent for running. From then on, his aptitude for endurance and speed only flourished, ultimately paving the way for his athletic career at the Air Force Academy and paralleling his professional growth as a pilot.

Training for the Trials

Now, as Payne prepares for the Orlando trials, he has incorporated a strategic regimen designed to adapt to Florida's warmer climate. This includes regular sauna sessions and controlled treadmill runs, simulating higher humidity conditions. Despite the rigorous training demands, Payne maintains a balanced family life, attributing much of his success to his wife's unwavering support.

A Reflection of Dedication

Payne's pre-race routine is as straightforward as it gets: a pasta meal for carb-loading and no music during runs. Instead, he savors this time for reflection and relaxation. The role of fan support is not lost on Payne, who acknowledges their energy as a vital component in hitting personal bests. The Orlando trials present an exciting opportunity for fans to support Payne and his fellow athletes as they push their limits in pursuit of their Olympic dreams.