Ben Herbert's Departure from Michigan Football: A notable Shift

In a significant shift for college football, Ben Herbert, the former director of strength and conditioning for the University of Michigan's football team, has joined the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert's departure comes in the wake of the former Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh's move to the Chargers, signaling a new era for both the university and the NFL team.
A Respected Figure
Herbert's expertise and influence on the Michigan team have been widely lauded. Among his notable admirers is Tom Kanka, a former NFL player and strength coordinator. Kanka's son, Bobby, a four-star defensive lineman and Michigan commit, was significantly impacted by Herbert's presentation. The respect and admiration for Herbert extend beyond his immediate sphere, with many attributing Michigan's football success to his contributions. This includes the team's three consecutive Big Ten titles and a national championship.
Herbert's Impact on Players and Recruitment
Herbert's influence was not restricted to player development alone. His presence was a potent force on the recruiting trail. Former defensive tackle Mazi Smith is among the Michigan players who have publicly appreciated Herbert's role. Smith stated that Herbert's presence at Michigan was a deciding factor in his choice to join the team. The departure of such an influential figure leaves a void in Michigan's setup that will be challenging to fill.
Maintaining Momentum under New Leadership
With Herbert's exit, coupled with the departure of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Harbaugh, Michigan's new head coach, Sherrone Moore faces the daunting task of preserving the program's recruiting momentum. In a move to fill the vacancy left by Herbert, Moore promoted Justin Tress, the former assistant director of strength and conditioning. Moore's faith in Tress is unwavering, with the new head coach expressing confidence in Tress's ability to positively impact the team.