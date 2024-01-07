Ben Gregg Hits Career-High in Gonzaga’s Victory Over San Diego

Junior forward Ben Gregg etched a new personal record with 22 points in his 86th career game for Gonzaga Bulldogs. He delivered a stellar performance in the game against San Diego at the McCarthey Athletic Center, leading the Bulldogs to their second West Coast Conference victory of the season. Gregg, coming off the bench, played a career-high 25 minutes and demonstrated his prowess on both ends of the floor.

A Career-High Performance

Gregg’s impressive stats included an 8 of 15 shooting from the field, 2 of 6 from beyond the arc, and a perfect streak from the free-throw line, sinking all four attempts. He wasn’t just about scoring, though. Gregg also recorded a career-high four steals, all in the first half, and pulled down seven rebounds throughout the game. His efforts were instrumental in establishing Gonzaga’s lead by halftime, clearly underlining his importance to the team.

Teammates in Top Form

Another player who shone in the game was Graham Ike, a transfer forward from Wyoming. Ike was in top form, posting 19 points and nearing yet another 20-point game after previous high-scoring outings. His 8 of 12 shooting from the field coupled with eight rebounds and two blocked shots significantly contributed to Gonzaga’s dominant performance.

Capitalizing on Turnovers

San Diego, on the other hand, found themselves struggling with turnovers. They gave up the ball 19 times in the game, equaling their season-high. Gonzaga exploited these mistakes, particularly during a stretch in the first half where they scored eight points off turnovers, helping to extend their lead. Among these was a noteworthy play by Gregg where he intercepted a pass and scored. The turnovers proved to be a significant factor in the game, with San Diego committing 13 in the first half alone. These errors undermined their performance, allowing Gonzaga to build a substantial lead.

It was a game that showcased Gonzaga’s strengths and San Diego’s weaknesses. But more than anything else, it was a game that saw Ben Gregg rise to new heights, proving that he’s a force to be reckoned with on the court.