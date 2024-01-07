en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ben Gregg Hits Career-High in Gonzaga’s Victory Over San Diego

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Ben Gregg Hits Career-High in Gonzaga’s Victory Over San Diego

Junior forward Ben Gregg etched a new personal record with 22 points in his 86th career game for Gonzaga Bulldogs. He delivered a stellar performance in the game against San Diego at the McCarthey Athletic Center, leading the Bulldogs to their second West Coast Conference victory of the season. Gregg, coming off the bench, played a career-high 25 minutes and demonstrated his prowess on both ends of the floor.

A Career-High Performance

Gregg’s impressive stats included an 8 of 15 shooting from the field, 2 of 6 from beyond the arc, and a perfect streak from the free-throw line, sinking all four attempts. He wasn’t just about scoring, though. Gregg also recorded a career-high four steals, all in the first half, and pulled down seven rebounds throughout the game. His efforts were instrumental in establishing Gonzaga’s lead by halftime, clearly underlining his importance to the team.

Teammates in Top Form

Another player who shone in the game was Graham Ike, a transfer forward from Wyoming. Ike was in top form, posting 19 points and nearing yet another 20-point game after previous high-scoring outings. His 8 of 12 shooting from the field coupled with eight rebounds and two blocked shots significantly contributed to Gonzaga’s dominant performance.

Capitalizing on Turnovers

San Diego, on the other hand, found themselves struggling with turnovers. They gave up the ball 19 times in the game, equaling their season-high. Gonzaga exploited these mistakes, particularly during a stretch in the first half where they scored eight points off turnovers, helping to extend their lead. Among these was a noteworthy play by Gregg where he intercepted a pass and scored. The turnovers proved to be a significant factor in the game, with San Diego committing 13 in the first half alone. These errors undermined their performance, allowing Gonzaga to build a substantial lead.

It was a game that showcased Gonzaga’s strengths and San Diego’s weaknesses. But more than anything else, it was a game that saw Ben Gregg rise to new heights, proving that he’s a force to be reckoned with on the court.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
The Indianapolis Colts’ playoff dreams were shattered in a recent heart-wrenching loss to the Houston Texans. A single play that fell short of expectations has been the subject of heated discussion among fans and analysts. The moment in question occurred when running back Tyler Goodson, facing immense pressure, dropped a crucial pass from quarterback Gardner
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
8 mins ago
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
8 mins ago
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
3 mins ago
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
6 mins ago
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
7 mins ago
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
3 mins
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
3 mins
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
4 mins
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
4 mins
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
4 mins
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
6 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
7 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
7 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
8 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
38 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
42 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
46 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app