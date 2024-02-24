Ben Godfrey's Forward Plan Triumphs in Thrilling Finish at Kempton's Coral Trophy

In a race that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last moment, Forward Plan, ridden by Ben Godfrey, clinched an electrifying victory at the Coral Trophy at Kempton, marking a career highlight for the jockey and a significant achievement for trainer Anthony Honeyball. Amidst stiff competition, Forward Plan's dramatic surge to overtake Al Dancer in the final stretch was a testament to the horse's resilience and the strategic brilliance of his team.

A Remarkable Turn of Events

With one fence to go, the scenario seemed bleak for Forward Plan, trailing in fifth place among a tightly packed group of contenders. However, the final turn of the Surrey track witnessed a remarkable display of speed and agility as Forward Plan, benefiting from Godfrey's 3lb claim, catapulted ahead to seize the lead and ultimately the race. This win not only underscores Godfrey's rising star in the racing world but also highlights the prowess of Forward Plan, who faced 11 rivals in one of the day's most competitive races.

The Sweet Taste of Victory

The victory at Kempton was more than just a win; it was a moment of pride for Honeyball and the twelve-member syndicate, The Steeple Chasers, who own Forward Plan. The race, which saw nearly all of its 12 runners in contention on the final turn, was a nail-biting spectacle that culminated in an unforgettable finish. Forward Plan's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of his team, and a moment of triumph that will be cherished by all involved.

A Day of Racing Highlights

While Forward Plan stole the show at Kempton, the racing world was abuzz with other significant developments. Sir Alex Ferguson's horse, Spirit Dancer, claimed victory in the Howden Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh, pocketing a handsome £944,881 in prize money. Meanwhile, Anglers Crag made an impressive comeback to win the Betting.Bet Eider Chase at Newcastle, overcoming an earlier mistake in the race. The anticipation for the 2024 Grand National also ramped up, with I Am Maximus joining Vanillier at the top of the market following their performances in Fairyhouse's tote.ie Bobbyjo Chase.

The Coral Trophy at Kempton was a race that will be remembered for its intense competition, dramatic finish, and the emergence of new talents in the racing scene. As Forward Plan and Ben Godfrey bask in the glory of their victory, the racing community looks forward to what promises to be an exciting season ahead.