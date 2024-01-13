Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Ben Foster, recently reminisced on his time with the club, singling out his experiences with defensive icon, Nemanja Vidic. In a candid revelation on the Squeaky Bum Podcast, Foster painted a vivid picture of the intense training sessions under Sir Alex Ferguson, using words like ‘scary’ and ‘vocally critical’ to describe Vidic’s persona on the training ground.

A Peek into United’s Training Ground

Foster, who trained alongside Manchester United greats such as Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Edwin van der Sar, described Vidic as the most challenging teammate during practice sessions. He confessed his dread of being on Vidic’s team during small-sided games, attributing it to Vidic’s intensity and propensity to call out mistakes. While Vidic was known to be a different person off the pitch, his fierceness in training was echoed by other former United stars like Paul Scholes.

Foster’s Time at United

In an interview with talkSPORT, Foster opened up about his tenure at Manchester United, acknowledging it as ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’ for him. Despite sharing the pitch with star players, Foster admitted his inability to handle the expectations that came with playing for such a prestigious club. However, he also recognized the experience as ‘incredible’ under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, attributing his subsequent success with other teams and the English national team to his time at United.

Vidic’s Legacy at Manchester United

Nemanja Vidic, renowned for his toughness, contributed significantly to United’s success during his tenure, securing 15 trophies, including five Premier League titles, three League Cups, and a Champions League. His performance earned him recognition as one of the Premier League’s top defenders. As Manchester United fans continue to look back fondly on this era, the club is currently striving to secure European football under the management of Erik ten Hag.