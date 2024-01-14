en English
Australia

Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development

The former Australian Football League (AFL) star, Ben Cousins, has been sighted at Sydney Airport, looking healthy, content, and at ease. The 45-year-old, who was once known more for his public battle with a meth addiction and personal issues, appeared to have turned over a new leaf.

A Glittering Sporting Career Marred by Struggles

Cousins’ excellent sporting career, which saw him win the prestigious Brownlow Medal in 2005, captain the West Coast Eagles, and secure a premiership for the team in 2006, was overshadowed by his struggles. His addiction and personal issues, including a turbulent relationship with Maylea Tinecheff, led to his dismissal from the AFL and a one-year ban due to multiple infractions.

Rising From the Ashes

Despite his fall from grace, Cousins has shown remarkable resilience. Following his last release from jail in December 2020, he has dedicated himself to sobriety and to improving his community. He has also been focusing on his role as a father, driven by a desire to be a positive role model for his children.

A New Chapter for Ben Cousins

Guided by mentor Susan Backshell, Cousins has been embarking on a journey of recovery and personal development. His recent appearance at Sydney Airport, casually dressed and engaging with fans, is a hopeful sign of his transformation. Backshell attests to Cousins’ unwavering commitment to his children and his new role as a father. With the support of his mentor and the community, Cousins’ journey towards a healthier and happier life seems well underway.

Australia
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

