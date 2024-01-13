Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming ‘Home Town’ Episode

Ben and Erin Napier, well-known faces of the HGTV series ‘Home Town,’ momentarily stepped away from their habitual home renovation endeavors to partake in a game of pickleball, a sport that’s been steadily climbing the popularity ladder in the United States. The upcoming episode, aptly titled ‘Chasing Waterfalls,’ sees the couple accompanied by their current client Mike, a Seattle-based civil engineer and artist, along with their friend Chad, for a relaxed game of pickleball.

Engaging in Pickleball

As the quartet delves into the sport, which Ben amusingly characterizes as an amalgamation of tennis, ping-pong, and wiffle ball, Mike unveils his selection of the Burton house from the two choices the Napiers had put forth for his impending relocation to Laurel, Mississippi. The choice reveals a peek into Mike’s modern-contemporary design style preferences and his trust in the Napiers’ expertise in tailoring homes to their clients’ unique tastes.

A Fear of Lizards

The episode also sheds light on an unexpected facet of Erin’s personality – her aversion to lizards. This fear surfaces during another renovation project, leading to moments of light-hearted humor. Despite the brief scare, the couple remains committed to their mission of assisting families in finding and renovating their dream homes in Laurel.

Viewership Details

‘Home Town’ is a staple part of many viewers’ Sunday evening routines, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show successfully blends the Napiers’ warm personalities with their passion for crafting beautiful homes, making it a hit among audiences. As they juggle between their least competitive natures and the escalating popularity of pickleball, the Napiers continue to charm their audience with their authenticity and dedication to their craft.