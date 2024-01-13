en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Bemidji State Women’s Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Bemidji State Women’s Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience

The Bemidji State women’s basketball team faced a daunting challenge against the No. 2 ranked Minnesota State, resulting in a decisive 79-51 loss for the Beavers. The game, held at the BSU Gymnasium, saw Minnesota State establishing a formidable lead early on. The scoreboard at the end of the first quarter read 22-7, largely attributed to the Mavericks’ efficient full-court press which unsettled Bemidji State’s offense.

Struggle and Resolve

Despite the Beavers’ valiant effort in the second quarter, outscoring Minnesota State 19-14, the initial deficit proved insurmountable. This loss adds to the weight of Bemidji State’s current predicament, marking their ninth consecutive conference defeat this season. Their struggle, however, is not devoid of a silver lining. Head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg acknowledged the team’s ongoing hardship but chose to emphasize their unwavering resolve and readiness to continue the fight.

Scorers of the Day

Bemidji State’s top scorer of the game was Sam Pogatchnik, contributing 18 points, along with eight rebounds, and four assists. On the other side, Minnesota State saw a standout performance from Bursch, leading the charge with 20 points. Despite the Beavers’ loss, the game was not without its moments of brilliance and promise.

Looking Ahead

With their eyes set on the future, Bemidji State eagerly anticipates their next game against Winona State. With the hope of breaking their losing streak and securing a much-needed victory, the Beavers are ready to demonstrate their potential for improvement and success. After all, as Stoltenberg puts it, it’s about demonstrating ’40 minutes of toughness’ on the court.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
47 seconds ago
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Senior forward Jamison Battle has joined the Ohio State Buckeyes for his fifth year of college basketball, carrying with him a legacy of success from his time at George Washington and Minnesota. Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard has commended Battle’s increased versatility and shooting skills, particularly in this season where he is posting career-high averages
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports
9 mins ago
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy
14 mins ago
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins ago
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins ago
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
7 mins ago
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
Latest Headlines
World News
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
22 seconds
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
37 seconds
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
40 seconds
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
42 seconds
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
1 min
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
1 min
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
7 mins
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app