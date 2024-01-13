en English
Local News

Bemidji Lumberjacks Shine at Home Invitational: A Promising Trajectory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Bemidji Lumberjacks Shine at Home Invitational: A Promising Trajectory

The Bemidji Lumberjacks, a high school boys swimming and diving team, clinched second place at a home invitational. The three-team meet featured Grand Forks Central from North Dakota and Thief River Falls. The heated competition saw Grand Forks Central emerge victorious, securing the team title with a tally of 488 points. Following closely, the Lumberjacks accumulated 399 points, while Thief River Falls trailed at third with a score of 149 points.

Lumberjacks’ Triumph in Four Events

Despite not securing the team title, the Lumberjacks celebrated victories in four significant events. These included the 200-yard medley relay, the 100 butterfly, the 100 backstroke, and the 100 breaststroke. The relay team, a potent mix of Matthew Winkle, Daniel Scherling, Tanner Johnson, and Moses Son, rendered a first-place performance. Their combined effort resulted in an impressive time of 1:50.66.

Individual Victories Ignite Team Spirit

On an individual level, Moses Son emerged as the star swimmer, winning both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke events. He completed the butterfly event in 56.8 seconds and the backstroke with a time of 1:02.74. In the 100 breaststroke, Brayden Anderson led the pack, securing first place with a time of 1:11.02. His teammate, Daniel Scherling, followed closely, clinching second place with a time of 1:11.47.

The Way Forward for the Lumberjacks

The Bemidji Lumberjacks’ performance at the home invitational is a testament to their potential and sporting prowess. Their achievements in the four events underscore the team’s strengths and hint at a promising trajectory for future competitions. The team’s spirited performance, punctuated by individual victories, signals a bright future in the competitive world of high school swimming and diving.

Local News Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

