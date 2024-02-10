Beloved Stoke City Captain Peter Handyside Mourned After Sudden Death at 49

Peter Handyside, a beloved former captain of Stoke City and a cherished figure at Grimsby Town, has been mourned following his sudden death at the age of 49. His passing sent shockwaves through the football community, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, teammates, and clubs alike.

A Captain's Legacy

Handyside joined Stoke City in 2001, and his impact was immediate. Just months into his tenure, he led the team to a momentous promotion from Division Two in the 2001-2002 season. As captain, Handyside's leadership and determination propelled the Potters to new heights, solidifying his place in the club's history.

Following their promotion, Handyside continued to be a cornerstone of Stoke's defense throughout the 2002-2003 season. His contributions were vital in helping the team secure their place in the Championship.

Remembered as 'Once a Mariner, Always a Mariner'

Before his time at Stoke City, Handyside was a club legend at Grimsby Town. Over the course of more than 200 appearances, he endeared himself to Mariners supporters with his unwavering commitment and skill on the pitch.

Upon hearing the news of Handyside's passing, Grimsby Town released a heartfelt statement, remembering him as "once a Mariner, always a Mariner." His enduring legacy at the club serves as a testament to the indelible mark he left on the football community.

A Gesture of Respect

In recognition of Handyside's significant contributions to Stoke City, the club's players and staff will wear black armbands during their upcoming match against Blackburn Rovers. This gesture of respect underscores the profound impact Handyside had on the team and the wider football community.

Additionally, Grimsby Town will hold a minute's applause before their game against Stockport County, honoring Handyside's memory and celebrating the life of a man who left an indelible mark on the sport.

