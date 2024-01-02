Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact

Bellevue, Nebraska, the state’s third-largest city, could potentially be home to a new horse racing track and casino, dubbed the Bellevue Downs Racetrack & Casino. Mayor Rusty Hike of Bellevue propels this initiative, foreseeing substantial economic gains for the city and state. The proposed racetrack and casino are strategically positioned to draw revenues from neighboring Iowa casinos, boosting the area’s attractiveness as an entertainment hub, poised to include a future water park.

Economic Impact and Stakeholder Opinions

According to estimates by a state consultant, the Bellevue facility could generate approximately $60.7 million in revenue, enhancing tax earnings for the city, county, and state. The facility is expected to attract additional developments such as hotels, restaurants, and other entertainment facilities. This projection, however, raises concerns about potential revenue diversion from existing racetrack casinos, such as the under-construction WarHorse in Omaha.

Lance Morgan, CEO of WarHorse’s parent company, voices concerns about the new facility’s impact on existing businesses. He cites a state law that prohibits the approval of new racetrack casinos that could harm the current market. Despite these apprehensions, John Hassett, a keno operator who applied for the Bellevue Downs license, argues that the new facility would bolster overall state revenues rather than compete with thoroughbred tracks. Hassett highlights that the state boasts an ample pool of Nebraska-bred quarter horses to support a quarter-horse racing industry.

State Report and Future Implications

Contrary to the optimistic projections, a state report suggests that additional horse racing tracks beyond those already licensed are not required. The report indicates that the state’s existing six racing licenses are sufficient to meet demand. It suggests that any operator wishing to enter the casino market would need to build or acquire a racetrack and gain a racing license from the state.

These differing opinions and the state report’s findings leave the future of the proposed Bellevue Downs Racetrack & Casino uncertain. Stakeholders will be keenly watching the next steps from the Racing and Gaming Commission, which will play a decisive role in the potential establishment of the new facility.