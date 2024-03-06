Belleville's QSWC Hosts 24th Annual Quinte Sportsman Boat & RV Show: Event Cancellations Announced

The City of Belleville's Community Services Department has issued a reminder about the upcoming event-related cancellations at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre (QSWC) from March 4-13. This pause in regular programming is due to the much-anticipated return of the Quinte Sportsman Boat and RV Show, scheduled for March 8-10, which will see over 200 vendors and attractions taking over the venue.

Event Overview and Impact

This year marks the 24th edition of the Quinte Sportsman Boat & RV Show, a key event for outdoor enthusiasts in the region. With the entire QSWC facility being utilized for the show, attendees can expect a rich array of displays ranging from the latest in boats and RVs to outdoor gear and fishing equipment. The event promises to be a haven for those passionate about the great outdoors, offering the latest trends and products in the market. Tickets are available at the door, making it accessible for all interested visitors.

Program Cancellations and Adjustments

In light of the event's scale and the extensive use of the QSWC facilities, the Community Services Department has announced significant cancellations of regular programming and activities. From March 4 through March 13, clients and visitors of the QSWC will experience a temporary halt in services to accommodate the show's setup, duration, and subsequent takedown. This decision, while necessary for the successful hosting of the show, may inconvenience regular patrons of the center, who are advised to check the QSWC's official website or contact the center directly for more information on specific program adjustments.

Looking Forward

The Quinte Sportsman Boat & RV Show not only offers a platform for enthusiasts and vendors to connect but also significantly contributes to the local economy by attracting visitors from across the region. As the event concludes, the Community Services Department and event organizers will likely assess its impact and feedback from the community to ensure future editions continue to offer value to both vendors and attendees. While the temporary disruptions may pose challenges for some, the long-term benefits of hosting such a prominent event can foster stronger community ties and promote Belleville as a key destination for outdoor sports and recreation.