en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter

The Bellarmine Knights are gearing up for a riveting faceoff against the Austin Peay Governors, marking their first conference play encounter of the season. The Knights, coming off a high-scoring performance from Ben Johnson, who racked up 32 points in their recent 90-85 defeat to the High Point Panthers, are eager to turn the tide in their favor.

Knights Versus Governors: A Statistical Overview

The Knights hold a mixed home record of 3-2 and an overall record of 3-8 against teams with winning records. They boast a slightly better field goal percentage than Austin Peay allows their opponents, shooting at 42.3% from the field. The visiting Governors, on the other hand, have struggled on the road with a 1-6 record and are ranked ninth in the ASUN conference for rebounds per game.

Demarcus Sharp, leading the team with an average of 7.2 rebounds, is a key player for Austin Peay. Their field goal percentage, however, is lower than what Bellarmine typically allows. Over the last ten games, Bellarmine’s record is 3-7, while Austin Peay’s is 5-5, with both teams showing similar average points, rebounds, and other statistics.

Key Players to Watch

Garrett Tipton and Peter Suder are the Bellarmine Knights to keep an eye on. Known for his three-point shooting, Tipton has been a consistent performer for the Knights, while Suder has been on a hot streak over the last ten games.

For Austin Peay, Demarcus Sharp has been a standout player, contributing significantly across multiple statistics. Additionally, Ja’Monta Black’s consistent scoring in recent games makes him a player to watch out for in the upcoming match.

The Upcoming Clash

The match between Bellarmine Knights and Austin Peay Governors is predicted to be a close one, with Bellarmine predicted to win 69-66. The game is projected to be a balanced battle, with both teams eager to improve their records and set a favorable tone for the rest of the conference play season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game

By Salman Khan

North Andover Launches Sunday Night Skating Event: A Winter Treat for Community Engagement

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle

By Salman Khan

Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap ...
@Football · 2 mins
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap ...
heart comment 0
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs

By Salman Khan

Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

By Salman Khan

Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin’s Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns

By Salman Khan

Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Latest Headlines
World News
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
19 seconds
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
51 seconds
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
1 min
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
2 mins
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
2 mins
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
4 mins
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
5 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
6 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
6 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
13 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app