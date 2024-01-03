Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter

The Bellarmine Knights are gearing up for a riveting faceoff against the Austin Peay Governors, marking their first conference play encounter of the season. The Knights, coming off a high-scoring performance from Ben Johnson, who racked up 32 points in their recent 90-85 defeat to the High Point Panthers, are eager to turn the tide in their favor.

Knights Versus Governors: A Statistical Overview

The Knights hold a mixed home record of 3-2 and an overall record of 3-8 against teams with winning records. They boast a slightly better field goal percentage than Austin Peay allows their opponents, shooting at 42.3% from the field. The visiting Governors, on the other hand, have struggled on the road with a 1-6 record and are ranked ninth in the ASUN conference for rebounds per game.

Demarcus Sharp, leading the team with an average of 7.2 rebounds, is a key player for Austin Peay. Their field goal percentage, however, is lower than what Bellarmine typically allows. Over the last ten games, Bellarmine’s record is 3-7, while Austin Peay’s is 5-5, with both teams showing similar average points, rebounds, and other statistics.

Key Players to Watch

Garrett Tipton and Peter Suder are the Bellarmine Knights to keep an eye on. Known for his three-point shooting, Tipton has been a consistent performer for the Knights, while Suder has been on a hot streak over the last ten games.

For Austin Peay, Demarcus Sharp has been a standout player, contributing significantly across multiple statistics. Additionally, Ja’Monta Black’s consistent scoring in recent games makes him a player to watch out for in the upcoming match.

The Upcoming Clash

The match between Bellarmine Knights and Austin Peay Governors is predicted to be a close one, with Bellarmine predicted to win 69-66. The game is projected to be a balanced battle, with both teams eager to improve their records and set a favorable tone for the rest of the conference play season.