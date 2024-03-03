Bellamore Seeks Glory at Oaklawn's Azeri Stakes Amid Strong Local Competition

Following a landmark victory in the Houston Ladies Classic Stakes, Kaleem Shah's Bellamore is set to challenge a competitive field in the $400,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park. This event, a precursor to the prestigious Apple Blossom Handicap, features eight determined fillies and mares vying for graded success on March 9. Among them, Bellamore, under the guidance of trainer Steve Asmussen, aims to build on her recent success against notable rivals including Godolphin's Comparative and the resilient Hot and Sultry.

Bellamore's Journey to Oaklawn

Bellamore's recent triumph at Sam Houston marks a significant milestone, breaking an 0-for-9 streak at graded stakes level. Now, with Keith Asmussen aboard, the Empire Maker mare looks to Oaklawn Park, her 11th track appearance, to cement her status. The transition to Asmussen's stable and the change in jockey to his son, Keith, following his own graded stakes win, adds an intriguing narrative to Bellamore's campaign.

Formidable Foes Await

Among the stout competition, Comparative emerges as a significant threat. With five wins in her last six outings for trainer Brad Cox, she has demonstrated exceptional form at Oaklawn. Hot and Sultry, despite a challenging start in the Bayakoa, has shown she can contend, boasting a previous victory over the track. With stakes winners Misty Veil and Saddle Up Jessie also in the mix, the Azeri Stakes promises fierce competition.

Potential Implications

The Azeri Stakes is not just another race; it's a stepping stone to the Apple Blossom Handicap and a chance for Bellamore to prove her mettle against Oaklawn's finest. A victory here could redefine her career, while strong performances from Comparative, Hot and Sultry, or any other contender could shake up the division's hierarchy as the racing season progresses.

As race day approaches, all eyes will be on Oaklawn Park. The outcome of the Azeri Stakes could forecast the competitive landscape for the rest of the year, setting the stage for new rivalries and unforgettable stories in horse racing's illustrious chapters.