Belize

Belizean Referees to Officiate at UNCAF FIFA Forward U19 Men’s Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:37 pm EST
Belizean Referees to Officiate at UNCAF FIFA Forward U19 Men’s Tournament

In an unprecedented turn of events, two Belizean referees, Victor Caliz and Juan Jose Colindres, have been handpicked by the Central American Football Union (UNCAF) to officiate at the forthcoming UNCAF FIFA Forward U19 Men’s Tournament. This marks a significant moment for Belizean football, as their prowess in the field transcends the players, reaching the referees now.

Roles and Responsibilities

Caliz will be stepping onto the field as the central referee, while Colindres will be assuming the role of the assistant referee. The roles assigned to both the Belizean referees are of high prominence, demonstrating the trust and confidence placed in them by the UNCAF.

The Preparation Ground

Set to unfold in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, from January 19 to January 25, the tournament serves as a preparatory platform for the upcoming Concacaf Under 20 Championship Qualifiers, scheduled for February. The tournament is an opportunity not just for the players but also for the officials to prepare and adapt for the forthcoming challenges.

Teams and Groupings

Experts and fans alike are eagerly awaiting the competition, which will feature teams from all seven Central American countries. Adding to the excitement, Cuba will also be participating as an invited guest. Belize’s national team finds itself in Group B, sharing the stage with Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Cuba. Meanwhile, Group A is set to see a face-off between Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

In a heartfelt gesture, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) extended its congratulations to Caliz and Colindres through a social media post, wishing them the best of luck. This acknowledgement from the FFB underscores Belize’s pride in their representation on an international platform.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

