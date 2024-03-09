Belize High School Shines at International Robotics Competition in Oklahoma

On a bright and promising day in Tulsa, Oklahoma, eight Belize High School students embarked on an extraordinary journey in the realm of robotics. Participating in the FIRST Robotics competition, they introduced their creation, PARANDA, a robot inspired by the Garifuna culture's vibrant dance and music.

The team's selection of the name aligns perfectly with the competition's theme, "Crescendo," a term deeply rooted in musical evolution. With the guidance of educators Godfrey Sosa and Gustavo Carrillo, Team Belize is not just participating; they're captivating the judges and audience alike.

From Concept to Competition

The journey of Team Belize to the FIRST Robotics competition is a tale of innovation, cultural pride, and technical prowess. With students Isabel Mungal, Rex Jansen, William Chen, Cherry Chen, Leandro Avila, Ricardo Burns, and Liam Lizarraga at the helm, PARANDA was not simply built; it was infused with the spirit of Belize. The robot's name, a nod to the rhythmic and soulful Garifuna music, embodies the team's commitment to not only compete but also to celebrate their heritage on an international stage.

As the competition unfolds, Team Belize's performance continues to exceed expectations. Captain Aurayanna Alexis Matura Shepherd shares that competing against 42 other U.S. teams has been an enriching and invaluable experience. Each match is not just a test of technical skill but a demonstration of teamwork, creativity, and relentless determination. The robot PARANDA, with its unique cultural backstory and impressive capabilities, is a testament to the talent and ingenuity of Belizean youth.