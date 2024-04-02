Belize Coast Guard Celebrates Joslyn Chavarria Jr.'s Record-Breaking 6th Place in 94th Cycling Classic

Belize Coast Guard recognized the extraordinary achievement of Joslyn Chavarria Jr., who secured a commendable sixth place in the 94th Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic, marking a significant moment in Belize's cycling history. Not only did Chavarria finish in the top ten, but he also surpassed a 16-year-old record, showcasing the talent and resilience of Belizean athletes against international competitors.

Exceptional Performance Amidst Fierce Competition

In Belize's most prestigious cycling event, Chavarria, riding for Team Santino's Belize, displayed exceptional skill and determination. Alongside Carlton Robinson of Alliance United, who finished fourth, Chavarria was a constant threat to the foreign contenders, maintaining a strong pace throughout the race. Their efforts culminated in a thrilling finish, with Chavarria being part of a five-man group that not only challenged but also exceeded the previous record set in 2008 by American cyclist Ryan Bauman.

Record-Breaking Achievements

The race witnessed a new record set by Honduran cyclist Luis López, who completed the course in five hours, thirty-nine minutes, and twenty-five seconds, shaving almost a full minute off Bauman's record. Both Robinson and Chavarria finished under the old record, signaling a significant advancement in the competitiveness and quality of the event. The Belize Coast Guard also acknowledged the participation of Giovanni and Greg Lovell, further highlighting the organization's contribution to the sport.