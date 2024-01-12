en English
Europe

Belgium’s Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Belgium’s Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships

Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx took the lead at the European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania during the women’s short program, showcasing a breathtaking performance with fellow Belgian skater Nina Pinzarrone not far behind. The 2024 championships held in Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania from January 10 to 14, presented an electrifying display of athleticism and artistry as Europe’s finest skaters competed for the coveted titles.

Platform for Emerging Talent and Established Skaters

The championships not only provided a stage for emerging talents to make a mark on the international stage but also allowed established skaters to solidify their reputations. Each category, including men’s singles, women’s singles, pair skating, and ice dance, witnessed intense competition and high levels of skill. Skaters performed complex jumps, spins, and choreographed routines set to music, captivating the audience with their grace and precision.

Vibrant Atmosphere and Unforgettable Moments

Adorned in glittering costumes, the skaters created unforgettable moments that were captured in stunning photographs. These images highlight the raw emotion and dedication of the skaters, as well as the vibrant atmosphere of the event. Particularly noteworthy were Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany’s performance in the pairs free skating.

Championship Highlights and Results

Hendrickx led the women’s short program scoring 74.66 points after landing a triple flip, double axel, and a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination, while Pinzarrone followed closely with 69.70 points. Last year’s winner Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia currently stands in third place with 68.96 points. In the pairs competition, Italy’s Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise claimed the title, overcoming a slip from Georgia’s Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava.

The European Figure Skating Championships not only provided thrilling entertainment but also inspired many with the beauty and discipline of figure skating, offering a glimpse into the future of the sport.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

