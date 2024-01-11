en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania

The 2024 European Figure Skating Championships, a major event in the figure skating calendar, unfolded with a dazzling array of performances in Kaunas, Lithuania. The event, held from 10-13 January, saw a total of 167 figure skaters vying for the top spots in men’s singles, women’s singles, pair skating, and ice dance categories. Notably absent were skaters from Russia and Belarus, who are currently suspended by the International Skating Union due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Belgian Dominance in Women’s Short Program

Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx took the lead in the women’s short program, scoring 74.66 points. Hot on her heels was fellow Belgian skater Nina Pinzarrone, who secured second place with 69.70 points. Last year’s champion, Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia, was positioned third, with a score of 68.96 points.

Italian Triumph in Pairs

In the pairs category, Italy’s Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise won the title, despite a fall by Georgia’s Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava which caused them to slip from the top spot.

A Showcase of Talent and Artistry

More than just a competition, the European Figure Skating Championships were a celebration of the artistry and athleticism inherent in figure skating. From technically demanding jumps and spins to creatively expressive dance moves, the entrants showcased a range of skills and talents. The championships also served as a qualifying competition for the upcoming World Championships, adding to the high stakes for the participants. The performances, both riveting and emotive, captivated audiences and judges alike, underscoring the dedication, skill, and passion of each skater.

0
Europe Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
4 mins ago
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
Warsaw, the capital of Poland, witnessed a significant anti-government rally organized by the conservative opposition, marking an outstanding political event just 29 days after the advent of a left-liberal government. Tens of thousands of participants flooded the streets, their voices echoing with an urgency and seriousness that surpassed previous demonstrations. The protesters gathered to defend
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
European Banking Chiefs in Athens for Crucial Discussions
34 mins ago
European Banking Chiefs in Athens for Crucial Discussions
Tesla Temporarily Suspends Production at Berlin Factory Amid Red Sea Conflict
41 mins ago
Tesla Temporarily Suspends Production at Berlin Factory Amid Red Sea Conflict
Sweden Shakes Up Aesthetics with World's Ugliest Lawn Competition
8 mins ago
Sweden Shakes Up Aesthetics with World's Ugliest Lawn Competition
European Parliament Steps Up: Endorsement of Mercury Restrictions and Methane Emission Reductions
22 mins ago
European Parliament Steps Up: Endorsement of Mercury Restrictions and Methane Emission Reductions
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
24 mins ago
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
3 mins
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
4 mins
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
5 mins
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
7 mins
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
8 mins
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
10 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
11 mins
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
Tasmania's Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope
12 mins
Tasmania's Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
14 mins
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app