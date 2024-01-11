Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania

The 2024 European Figure Skating Championships, a major event in the figure skating calendar, unfolded with a dazzling array of performances in Kaunas, Lithuania. The event, held from 10-13 January, saw a total of 167 figure skaters vying for the top spots in men’s singles, women’s singles, pair skating, and ice dance categories. Notably absent were skaters from Russia and Belarus, who are currently suspended by the International Skating Union due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Belgian Dominance in Women’s Short Program

Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx took the lead in the women’s short program, scoring 74.66 points. Hot on her heels was fellow Belgian skater Nina Pinzarrone, who secured second place with 69.70 points. Last year’s champion, Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia, was positioned third, with a score of 68.96 points.

Italian Triumph in Pairs

In the pairs category, Italy’s Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise won the title, despite a fall by Georgia’s Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava which caused them to slip from the top spot.

A Showcase of Talent and Artistry

More than just a competition, the European Figure Skating Championships were a celebration of the artistry and athleticism inherent in figure skating. From technically demanding jumps and spins to creatively expressive dance moves, the entrants showcased a range of skills and talents. The championships also served as a qualifying competition for the upcoming World Championships, adding to the high stakes for the participants. The performances, both riveting and emotive, captivated audiences and judges alike, underscoring the dedication, skill, and passion of each skater.