Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024

Belgian-born professional golfer, Thomas Detry, currently standing 90th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has his sights set on the PGA Tour for 2024. Detry, who considers Dubai his home base despite having a residence in Sevenoaks, Kent, England, emphasizes the city’s favorable weather, safety, and abundant golfing opportunities as the reasons for his preference.

Impressive Career Trajectory

Detry’s career achievements thus far have been commendable. Notably, he secured his PGA Tour Card in the summer of 2022 through the Korn Ferry Finals, marking a significant milestone in his professional journey. His performance at The 2022 Open was highly impressive, and his victory at the World Cup of Golf in 2018 alongside fellow Belgian Thomas Pieters is a testament to his skills.

2024: A Year of Aspirations

The year ahead looks promising for Detry, who aims to focus on the PGA Tour and amass FedEx Cup points. His participation in major events and Majors is part of the plan. However, the golfer recognizes the challenge of balancing his PGA Tour commitments with his aspiration to play on the DP World Tour and his personal life, which includes two young children.

Staying Grounded Amidst Ambitions

Despite his ambitious plans, Detry prefers to keep his goals private, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded. While he acknowledges feeling somewhat peripheral in the golfing world, he aims for more central involvement without losing his focus. His next professional engagement is The American Express on the PGA Tour, scheduled for mid-January in Palm Springs, California. Meanwhile, he continues to refine his golfing skills at The Els Club in Dubai.