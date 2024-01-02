en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024

Belgian-born professional golfer, Thomas Detry, currently standing 90th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has his sights set on the PGA Tour for 2024. Detry, who considers Dubai his home base despite having a residence in Sevenoaks, Kent, England, emphasizes the city’s favorable weather, safety, and abundant golfing opportunities as the reasons for his preference.

Impressive Career Trajectory

Detry’s career achievements thus far have been commendable. Notably, he secured his PGA Tour Card in the summer of 2022 through the Korn Ferry Finals, marking a significant milestone in his professional journey. His performance at The 2022 Open was highly impressive, and his victory at the World Cup of Golf in 2018 alongside fellow Belgian Thomas Pieters is a testament to his skills.

2024: A Year of Aspirations

The year ahead looks promising for Detry, who aims to focus on the PGA Tour and amass FedEx Cup points. His participation in major events and Majors is part of the plan. However, the golfer recognizes the challenge of balancing his PGA Tour commitments with his aspiration to play on the DP World Tour and his personal life, which includes two young children.

Staying Grounded Amidst Ambitions

Despite his ambitious plans, Detry prefers to keep his goals private, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded. While he acknowledges feeling somewhat peripheral in the golfing world, he aims for more central involvement without losing his focus. His next professional engagement is The American Express on the PGA Tour, scheduled for mid-January in Palm Springs, California. Meanwhile, he continues to refine his golfing skills at The Els Club in Dubai.

0
Belgium Golf Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harlem Globetrotters Set to 'Spread Game' in Belgium

By Muhammad Jawad

GBL Contracts NAV, Holds Significant Share of Its Issued Capital

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Georgia Congratulates Belgium as It Assumes EU Council Presidency

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Belgium's Renewable Energy Outpaces Fossil Fuels in Historic First

By Shivani Chauhan

Renewables Surpass Fossil Fuels in Belgium's Energy Mix for the First ...
@Belgium · 3 hours
Renewables Surpass Fossil Fuels in Belgium's Energy Mix for the First ...
heart comment 0
The Power of the Pen: How Opinion Pieces Boost Scientists’ Careers

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The Power of the Pen: How Opinion Pieces Boost Scientists' Careers
Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers

By Nitish Verma

Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers
Belgium’s Central Bank in Predicament as Governor’s Mandate Expires Amid Political Stalemate

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Belgium's Central Bank in Predicament as Governor's Mandate Expires Amid Political Stalemate
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season

By Salman Khan

Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
28 seconds
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
29 seconds
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
32 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
36 seconds
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout
54 seconds
Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
1 min
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
1 min
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
2 mins
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
2 mins
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
47 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
51 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
54 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app