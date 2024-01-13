Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight

In a tumultuous turn of events, UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has found himself in the crosshairs of fan backlash following a seemingly innocuous comment on an Instagram post. The post in question was about Jim Miller, a fellow UFC fighter. Miller had made a unique request to Bruce Buffer, the long-serving UFC announcer, for a special introduction at the much-anticipated UFC 300. ESPN MMA shared Miller’s request, duly censoring an expletive, to which Muhammad responded aiming to elicit a humorous response.

Fans React to Muhammad’s Comment

However, fans didn’t find Muhammad’s comment amusing. On the contrary, he was met with criticism, with fans unfavorably comparing him to fighter Leon Edwards and questioning his appeal within the UFC fan base.

Miller in the Spotlight

In a separate but related development, Jim Miller has been a topic of discussion in the MMA community. This came after Anthony Smith made a bold claim that Miller would stand a 50/50 chance against former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar. This statement triggered a wave of reactions, with many fans expressing skepticism about Miller’s chances in such a match-up.

Miller’s Take on the Hypothetical Match-Up

Miller himself weighed in on the hypothetical fight with Lesnar. While acknowledging the threat Lesnar would pose, he also expressed confidence in his own skills. Miller joked about the enticing financial incentive such a fight would offer, and he voiced his belief in his potential to submit Lesnar if the right opportunity presented itself.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller is also countering doubts raised by Daniel Cormier about his potential induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. Miller is set to fight in the co-main event against Gabriel Benitez, a fight that will extend his record to 43 UFC fights. With 25 UFC wins, a promotion record, and 22 lightweight division victories, again a record, Miller’s UFC achievements are undeniably impressive. He has claimed victory in four of his last five fights, and fans eagerly anticipate his performance at UFC 300.