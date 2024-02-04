Beijing's Changping District Gears Up for Desafío China by La Vuelta 2024

The wheels are set in motion for the second edition of the Desafío China by La Vuelta Beijing Changping, an international cycling event slated for May 25th and 26th, 2024. Announced officially on January 31st, the competition is set to take place in the scenic landscapes of Beijing's Changping District—a region rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty.

A Cycling Spectacle in the Heart of Beijing

With events such as the Criterium, Team Time Trial, Family Fun Ride, and an arduous Road Race, the Desafío China is designed to cater to both professional cyclists and the general public. Each race will be conducted under the stringent regulations of the China Cycling Sport Association, ensuring a fair and competitive atmosphere.

Changping District: A Blend of Culture and Challenge

Changping District, home to historical landmarks like the Ming Tombs and the Great Wall's Juyongguan Pass, provides a challenging yet picturesque backdrop for the cycling event. The Road Race is particularly noteworthy, featuring a mix of climbing sections and cobblestone paths that test the mettle of the participants.

Registration and Rewards

Registration for the event is now open; overseas participants can register through the official website and social media channels. All participants who cross the finish line will be awarded medals in recognition of their effort and determination. More than a race, this event is a celebration of the spirit of La Vuelta, offering cycling enthusiasts a golden opportunity to ride alongside legendary cyclists.