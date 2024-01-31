Behind The Scenes: The Rigorous Selection of Super Bowl Host Cities

The meticulous rules and guidelines governing the selection of Super Bowl host cities, contained within a 153-page document, are a testament to the intricate complexity behind the scenes of one of the world's most-watched sporting events. These rules, designed to ensure the host city has the necessary infrastructure and amenities, touch on every aspect imaginable, from stadium seating capacity to local climate.

Host City Requirements

Host cities must have a minimum stadium seating capacity of 70,000 and a local climate with an average temperature of 50 degrees or warmer. Moreover, the host city must provide enough hotel rooms within an hour's drive of the stadium to accommodate 35 percent of the stadium's capacity. It's not enough to simply have the rooms; selected hotels must offer the NFL Network on their TVs for a full year leading up to the Super Bowl.

Financial Restrictions and Amenities

The NFL enforces specific financial restrictions, such as replacing local ATMs with machines that accept their preferred credit and debit cards. Cities are also required to provide certain amenities at no cost, such as three premium 18-hole golf courses and two high-quality bowling lanes. The league further insists that local alcohol laws must be amended to allow sales until at least 4 am post-game. Additionally, the NFL requires 35,000 free parking spaces within the host city.

Playing Surface Requirements

For the playing surface, host teams must maintain a grass field specifically for the Super Bowl. However, the NFL will only cover the cost of removal if the field is sold as memorabilia. The condition of the grass field has been an issue previously, with teams experiencing difficulty gaining traction on the new surface during the last Super Bowl.

Las Vegas, despite its lack of NFL history, is set to become the 16th different U.S. city to host a Super Bowl, with its Big Game debut in Super Bowl LVIII this February. Its appeal to non-football fans, impressive tourism infrastructure, convenient accommodations, and favorable weather position Las Vegas as a premier sports destination with potential for future Super Bowl hosting.