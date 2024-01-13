en English
Sports

Beekmantown Boys’ Hockey Celebrates Coach’s Milestone Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
On the icy expanse of the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse, an ordinary game of hockey was elevated to a momentous occasion as the Beekmantown boys’ team marked a significant milestone for their coach, Justin Frechette. The Eagles soared to a decisive 10-2 victory over Saranac Lake/Lake Placid in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, etching in stone Frechette’s 200th career coaching win.

A Game of Dominance

The game was a spectacle of Beekmantown’s dominance. Led by the stellar performance of key players Zach LaPier and Sam Bingel, who each netted three goals, and Keegin Rodier, who chipped in with two more, the Eagles took control. By the second period, they held a commanding lead with a score of 5-1, which they maintained, ending the game with an impressive tally of 47-19 shots on goal.

Behind the Scenes of the Victory

Yet, the victory was not just about the numbers on the scoreboard. It was about a coach, who, over the years, has honed his skills and built a strong team by merging talent from the Beekmantown and Chazy school districts. It was about a man who, with a coaching record now standing at a remarkable 200-51-16, has shaped a formidable hockey program.

The Man Behind the Milestone

Frechette, while basking in the glory of his milestone, humbly deflected the spotlight towards his team. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the game at hand and preparing for the next challenge. The bonds he has formed with his players over the years were evident as he spoke of the special relationships that have grown beyond the rink. Frechette also acknowledged the unwavering support of his assistant coaches, his father, and his family, attributing his success to their encouragement and faith in his abilities.

In a world often captivated by individual achievements, this victory highlights the power of collective effort and the profound impact of a dedicated coach. It is a testament to a man’s commitment to his team, his sport, and his community. And as the echoes of celebration fade within the walls of the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse, one thing is clear: This is not just Coach Justin Frechette’s victory. It’s a victory for Beekmantown, for every player who has donned the Eagles’ jersey, and for the spirit of the game itself.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

