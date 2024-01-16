Becky Lynch Set for WrestleMania 40 Clash, Fans Rally for Tiffany Stratton's Babyface Turn

Becky Lynch, a prominent WWE superstar, has issued a challenge to Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40, igniting anticipation among fans. This move comes in the wake of Lynch's previous victory in 2019 and her historic main event at WrestleMania 35. Fans are on tenterhooks to see if Lynch can make history once again by winning the Royal Rumble for the second time and proceeding to WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch's Anticipated Clash with Rhea Ripley

The two powerhouse wrestlers have been kept apart in storylines to stoke anticipation for their clash at WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley, the reigning Women's World Champion, has expressed her desire to face Becky Lynch at the event. WWE is likely to ramp up the storyline leading to the event. Before WrestleMania 40, WWE will present Elimination Chamber, where Ripley is expected to defend her championship.

Tiffany Stratton's Potential Babyface Turn

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton has been making waves in WWE by capturing the NXT Women's Championship and embarking on a significant feud with Becky Lynch. After losing her title, Stratton still managed to headline NXT No Mercy 2023 with Lynch. Recently, fans have expressed their wish to see Stratton turn face after a fan interaction, suggesting that she could become a major babyface in WWE. Stratton is currently engaged in a storyline with Fallon Henley in NXT.

Bianca Belair's Reign and Desire for Redemption

In other WWE news, Bianca Belair's record as the longest reigning women's champion ended at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Despite this, she managed to regain the title at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Her victory was short-lived, however, as IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Belair is now aiming to win back the WWE Women's Championship and has entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. On the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Belair praised Stratton's rapid rise and championship success on the developmental brand, indicating she sees star potential in Stratton. As the Women's Royal Rumble approaches, it remains to be seen which wrestler will emerge victorious in the highly anticipated match.