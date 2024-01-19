Bebe's Free Kick Fuels Cape Verde's Victory over Mozambique in Africa Cup of Nations

In a thrilling display of football at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, former Manchester United forward Bebe took center stage, scoring a long-range free kick for Cape Verde in their dominant 3-0 victory over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations. This spectacular goal, hit from approximately 35 meters, was a testament to Bebe's set-piece prowess and set the tone for Cape Verde's victory.

Advertisment

Bebe's Set-Piece Masterclass

Bebe's stunning free kick, struck nearly from the midfield, ricocheted into the net, leaving spectators and the opposition in awe. This remarkable goal not only showcased Bebe's talent, but also underpinned Cape Verde's offensive strategy, emphasizing their propensity for long-range strikes. Bebe's crucial contribution put Cape Verde on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

Cape Verde's Commanding Performance

Advertisment

Building on the momentum set by Bebe, Cape Verde's Captain, Ryan Mendes capitalized on a defensive error by Mozambique's Edmilson, adding a second goal to their tally. Kevin Pina further cemented their lead with another long-range goal, demonstrating Cape Verde's striking prowess. With these concerted efforts, Cape Verde secured a decisive victory, amassing a total of six points from two rounds in the group stages and leading the group ahead of Egypt, Ghana, and Mozambique.

The Road Ahead

Despite Mozambique's commendable performance against Egypt in their previous match, they were unable to derail the Cape Verdean offensive. A penalty initially awarded to them was overturned after a VAR check, adding to their woes. As part of the ongoing 24-team tournament being hosted in Abidjan, Cape Verde and Mozambique are set to face Egypt and Ghana in their next group matches, respectively. With two stadiums in full swing, football fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the upcoming matches, with the spotlight firmly on the underdogs, Cape Verde.