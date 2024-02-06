Beau Brade: The Potential Missing Piece in Detroit Lions' Defensive Puzzle

Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions have earned a reputation for crafting strong draft classes, a feat they've demonstrated notably on Day Two of the draft season. Their current roster is robust, yet there remain key areas needing further bolstering. This offseason, the Lions' focus is set on enhancing their defensive backfield, beefing up the defensive line, and widening their wide receiver group. As they turn their eyes towards potential draftees, one name has begun to garner attention - Maryland's Beau Brade.

Scouting the Safety Prospect: Beau Brade

Brade's performance as a safety at Maryland has been noted for his knack at ball tracking, play disruption, and his potential to develop into a formidable free-range safety. His ability to read plays and demonstrate solid coverage skills were particularly evident in his game against Ohio State in 2023. However, Brade's approach to tackling is occasionally hesitant, though he steers clear of penalties and has shown the ability to deliver impactful tackles when the situation demands it.

Room for Improvement

While Brade's overall performance is commendable, certain areas could use refinement. His run support, for one, could see improvement. He tends to be less engaged and opts for low tackles, signaling a need for a more aggressive stance on the field.

Brade's Potential Impact on the Lions

In 2023, the Lions ranked 22nd in turnovers forced - a statistic that could be significantly improved with a safety like Brade who has a natural ability to make plays on the ball. The synergy between Brade and the Lions could be ideal, particularly if he's picked on Day Two of the draft. His potential to become a starter is evident, and he could be the missing piece in the Lions' defensive puzzle.