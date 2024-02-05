BeatBox Beverages and Dallas Mavericks Launch 'Partner Series' Sports Package

BeatBox Beverages, the Original Party Punch company, has unveiled a new 'Partner Series' sports package in a groundbreaking collaboration with the Dallas Mavericks. The limited-time packaging showcases the Mavericks' iconic logo alongside BeatBox's flagship flavor, Blue Razzberry. This flavor was strategically selected for its color that mirrors the Mavericks' signature blue.

Unleashing Synergies, Stirring Excitement

Zech Francis, Vice President of Global Marketing at BeatBox, underlined the synergy between the Mavericks' high-spirited ethos and BeatBox's vibrant brand. The collaboration is a strategic move by BeatBox, capitalizing on its successful sales trajectory in the Texas region. The company boasts a leading position in several retail metrics for alcoholic beverages in the area.

Mark Cuban's Connection and Impact

BeatBox's bond with the Mavericks goes beyond mere partnership, as it is reinforced by the shared connection with investor Mark Cuban. The brand has reported significant sales at the Mavericks' American Airlines Center. The Dallas metro area has already started seeing this special packaging, with accessibility in both local and national retail chains.

BeatBox's Resonance with Younger Drinkers

BeatBox commands a strong presence in the alcohol industry, particularly resonating with Millennials and Gen Z drinkers. The brand is renowned for its social media engagement, establishing itself as the fastest growing and the most interacted-with alcohol brand on various social platforms. Founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas, BeatBox prides itself on its party-centric brand, sustainable packaging, and music-oriented marketing, with a roster of high-profile investors from the entertainment industry.