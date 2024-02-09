Bears Legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Elected to Hall of Fame During Brave Battle with ALS

In a moment brimming with both triumph and melancholy, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, a former defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This announcement came as McMichael bravely faces amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a debilitating condition that has robbed him of his mobility and speech.

A Bittersweet Honor

The news of McMichael's induction was unveiled during the NFL Honors TV show in Las Vegas. Despite the challenges posed by ALS, McMichael managed to express his gratitude and love for Chicago using a special device that tracks his eye movements. His wife, Misty McMichael, described the achievement as "bittersweet," lamenting that it should have come earlier so McMichael could fully savor it.

A Storied Career and Enduring Legacy

McMichael's distinguished 13-season career with the Bears saw him make five Pro Bowl appearances and rank second in team history with 92.5 sacks. He was a crucial part of the 1985 Super Bowl XX championship defense, playing in a franchise-record 191 straight games.

Dan Hampton, a former teammate, celebrated McMichael's recognition, emphasizing that playing alongside him was pivotal to his own experiences on the field. The McMichael family is set to hold a news conference to discuss the induction further.

A Triumphant Class of 2024

In addition to McMichael, former Bears players Devin Hester and Julius Peppers will also be acknowledged. This recognition cements their places among the legends of football, further enriching the storied history of the Chicago Bears.

As the Bears community celebrates this well-deserved honor, they are reminded of McMichael's indomitable spirit, both on and off the field. His induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame serves as a testament to his enduring legacy and an inspiration to all who face adversity.