Bear Lake High's Bryson Crane Named Student of the Week: A True All-Star

Bear Lake High School shines a spotlight on senior Bryson Crane, celebrating him as the student of the week for his outstanding achievements both in academics and athletics. Nominated by his mentor and college English teacher, Tabetha Bissegger, Bryson's exceptional performance across various fields makes him a noteworthy figure in the school's history.

Athlete, Scholar, Leader

Bryson Crane's journey at Bear Lake High School is marked by his multifaceted talent. Excelling as an athlete, Crane has left an indelible mark in football, basketball, track, fencing, and beyond. His academic prowess is equally commendable, with personal finance emerging as his favorite subject. Despite the challenges of balancing a rigorous athletic schedule with academic commitments, Crane consistently stays ahead, demonstrating remarkable resilience and dedication. Bissegger lauds him as "a good student, a gentleman, and the best athlete in the history of Bear Lake High School."

Looking Ahead: Dreams and Ambitions

Bryson Crane's aspirations extend beyond high school. With plans to play college football and a passion for travel, he envisions a future filled with adventure and achievement. His unique approach to life, characterized by staying composed under pressure and maintaining a positive attitude in the face of adversity, sets him apart. Crane's simple yet profound statement, "I'm 18 now, Marci," reflects a readiness to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Mentor's Insight

Tabetha Bissegger, who has closely observed Crane's growth and accomplishments, highlights his exceptional ability to balance school and sports. She notes, "even with as much school as he misses for athletics, Bryson always stays ahead or catches up quickly." This testament to his work ethic and character underscores why Crane is deserving of the student of the week title. Bissegger's admiration for Crane's demeanor, particularly his ability to handle pressure and negativity with grace, adds to the narrative of Crane being a role model for his peers.

As Bear Lake High School celebrates Bryson Crane's selection as student of the week, the community looks forward to witnessing his future endeavors. His story is not just one of personal success but also serves as an inspiration for students everywhere to pursue excellence in all aspects of life. Bryson Crane, with his blend of talent, determination, and humility, truly embodies the spirit of an all-star.