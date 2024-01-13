Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy

After nearly two decades of silence, the shuttered Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne’s St Kilda district is inching closer to a revival. The hotel, which has been closed since December 2004, became a focal point of public grief and controversy following the tragic death of Australian cricket icon David Hookes. Hookes’ untimely demise, following a dispute with a bouncer at the venue in January 2004, resulted in a steep decline in patronage, culminating in the hotel’s closure amid widespread public outcry, death threats to staff, and manslaughter charges against the bouncer, who was eventually acquitted.

The Road to Reopening

In a recent turn of events, the current owner, Perth-based firm Chercove Nominees, has lodged an application for planning permission to restore the Beaconsfield Hotel as a bar. This move has sparked excitement in the local community, who see the reopening as a potential revitalisation for the area and an opportunity to create fresh memories.

A Painful Past

However, the path to reopening is not devoid of sensitivities. The site remains a poignant reminder of the tragic incident involving David Hookes— a beloved figure in Australian cricket. Hookes had an illustrious career, playing 28 Tests for the national team, later serving as a coach and broadcaster. The plans to convert the building into apartments had previously fallen through, leaving the structure unused for a prolonged period.

Community Involvement

The application lodged by Chercove Nominees will undergo a rigorous assessment by the Port Phillip Council. As part of the democratic process, the public will also have a chance to voice their opinions and provide feedback on the proposed plans. The reopening of the Beaconsfield Hotel may serve as a significant boost for the local economy and community spirit, while also treading carefully around the sensitivities linked to its past.