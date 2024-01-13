BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement

Strengthening the backbone of Mozambican football, the Commercial and Investment Bank (BCI) and the Mozambican Football Federation (FMF) have breathed new life into their partnership. The duo embarked on a fresh commitment for the years 2024-2025, signing a renewed sponsorship agreement. This alliance will ensure BCI’s unwavering support for FMF’s mission, which encompasses the promotion, organization, regulation, and control of football in Mozambique.

BCI and FMF: Celebrating a Renewed Alliance

The sponsorship agreement renewal between BCI and FMF comes at a time of sporting celebration for Mozambique. The nation is marking its return to the African football stage, eagerly anticipating the kick-off of the African Cup of Nations (AFCAN). The continued support from BCI is expected to further galvanize Mozambique’s football landscape.

Commitment to Mozambican Football

BCI administrator Luís Aguiar, a key figure in this partnership, expressed his pride and commitment towards nurturing Mozambican football. His words echoed the long-standing dedication of BCI to uplift the sport in the region. Highlighting the bank’s vision, Aguiar pledged continued support to FMF, thereby strengthening the country’s footballing prospects.

Gratitude and Future Goals

FMF President Feizal Sidat reciprocated the sentiments, expressing his gratitude towards BCI. Sidat considered the renewal of the sponsorship a joyous moment for the federation. The agreement was signed amidst a ceremony at BCI headquarters, with the governing bodies and employees of both institutions witnessing this significant moment. Sidat’s acknowledgement of BCI’s support reflects the federation’s optimism for the future of football in Mozambique.