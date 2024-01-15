BCCI’s Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar’s Appointment Raises Questions

In a departure from longstanding norms, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently named Ajit Agarkar, a former cricketer from the west zone, as the chairman of its selection committee, succeeding Chetan Sharma from the north zone. This move has sparked concerns about an imbalance in the BCCI’s zonal representation, as Agarkar joins Salil Ankola, another selector from the west zone.

BCCI’s Selection Committee Structure

Under the BCCI’s constitution, the selection committee comprises five selectors, each hailing from one of the five zones: north, south, east, west, and central. The most experienced selector, gauged by the quantity of Test caps, is traditionally appointed as the chairman of the panel. Furthermore, the tenure of selectors is capped at a combined total of five years across both junior and senior selection panels.

Recent Appointments Prompt Discussion

Following Agarkar’s appointment, questions have arisen regarding the BCCI’s adherence to its zonal representation protocol. With two selectors – Agarkar and Ankola – now from the west zone, and none from the north, there is a perceived imbalance in the selection committee’s composition. The remaining members of the panel include SS Das from the east zone, S Sharath from the south zone, and Subroto Banerjee from the central zone.

Future Developments

The BCCI has recently sought applications for a position in the senior men’s national selection committee. While the notice did not specify who would be replaced, some reports suggest that Ankola could be the candidate to make way. To qualify, a candidate must have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class cricket games and have been retired for at least five years. The BCCI has not specified an age cap for the role.