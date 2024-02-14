BCCI Mandates Minimum Ranji Trophy Games for Centrally Contracted Players

In a bid to prioritize red-ball cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a new mandate for centrally contracted players. Effective immediately, these players must participate in at least three to four Ranji Trophy games, or risk being barred from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and its auction.
BCCI's Push for Red-ball Cricket
The BCCI's decision comes in response to the growing trend of players favoring T20 leagues, such as the IPL, over domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy. By enforcing this new rule, the board aims to preserve the integrity of red-ball cricket and ensure that players commit to essential domestic competitions.
New Mandate for Centrally Contracted Players
Addressing the media, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed the details of the new mandate. "Players under central contracts will have to participate in a minimum of three to four Ranji Trophy matches to be eligible for the IPL," Shah stated. He further emphasized that the chairman of selectors would have the final say if a player refuses to comply with instructions given by the team management.
Exceptions and Considerations
The BCCI has acknowledged that not all players may be physically capable of handling both white-ball and red-ball cricket. In such cases, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore will provide guidance, and exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
As of February 14, 2024, the BCCI's new mandate is set to reshape the landscape of Indian cricket, ensuring that the Ranji Trophy remains a priority for the country's top players. This decision underscores the board's commitment to preserving the rich tradition of red-ball cricket while also nurturing talent for international competitions.
By enforcing this rule, the BCCI aims to strike a balance between the excitement of T20 leagues and the enduring importance of domestic, red-ball cricket. As the 2024 cricket season unfolds, fans and players alike will watch closely to see how this new mandate shapes the future of the game.