BCCI Introduces Game-Changing Rules in Domestic Cricket and IPL

As we delve into the world of cricket, we encounter a significant shift in the dynamics of the game in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced ground-breaking rule changes, set to be manifested in domestic tournaments and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Modification of the Dead Ball Rule

The first of these changes pertains to the dead ball rule. This modification now permits the batter to strike the ball a second time under certain conditions without any interference from the wicket-keeper or other fielders. The rule necessitates that some part of the batter’s bat or body must be within the pitch boundaries as stated in Law 6.1. If no part of the batter’s body or bat is within the pitch while playing the ball, the umpires will declare a dead ball.

Introduction of the Penalty Runs System

A revolutionary change, the penalty runs system has been instituted into cricket in India. The umpires now have the authority to declare a ball dead and impose a penalty of 5 runs to the batting side if they observe any unfair movement. This decision must be communicated to the captains of both teams and the batters.

Approval of Two Bounces per Over

Adding to the intriguing changes, the BCCI has approved the use of two bounces per over. This rule, previously experimented with in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), is now set to make its debut in the IPL 2024.

Speaking of the IPL 2024, the auction witnessed history being made as Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the league’s history. The Kolkata Knight Riders secured him for a staggering INR 24.75 crore, breaking the previous record held by Pat Cummins. The auction also shed light on the top 5 costliest buys in the history of IPL, featuring players like Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Yuvraj Singh, Pat Cummins, and Ishan Kishan, along with their performances in the respective seasons they were bought for record fees.