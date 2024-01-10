en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

BCCI Annual Awards: A Tradition Resumes Amid the Echoes of Willows

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
BCCI Annual Awards: A Tradition Resumes Amid the Echoes of Willows

After an interval of four years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is poised to host its Annual Awards function on January 23 in Hyderabad. This much-anticipated event coincides with the first Test match between India and England, adding to the significance of the occasion. The hiatus was primarily due to interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, making the upcoming ceremony a symbol of resilience and the enduring spirit of the sport.

The Return of a Storied Tradition

This event is notable as it marks the first awards ceremony organized by the BCCI since January 13, 2020, when the last Annual Awards took place in Mumbai. The cricketing world has waited with bated breath for the resumption of this tradition, and the upcoming function holds substantial significance not only for the Indian cricket fraternity but also for global cricket lovers.

Revisiting Past Glories

In the previous ceremony, Jasprit Bumrah was honored with the ‘Polly Umrigar Award’ for Best International Cricketer in the men’s category. Simultaneously, Poonam Yadav claimed the equivalent accolade in the women’s category. These awards serve as recognition of the players’ stellar performances and their contribution to Indian cricket.

A Confluence of Cricketing Giants

The upcoming function is set to be a memorable event as it will be attended by the cricket teams of both India and England. This convergence of cricketing giants in one place will not only enhance the grandeur of the occasion but also underline the shared camaraderie and mutual respect among the players, irrespective of the team they represent.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
TCS's December Quarter Earnings: Five Key Factors to Watch
As Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, gears up to announce its earnings for the December quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year, five key aspects hold the spotlight. These facets will not only illuminate TCS’s financial health but also proffer insights into broader industry trends and the
TCS's December Quarter Earnings: Five Key Factors to Watch
India-Maldives Diplomatic Feud Sparks Tourism Crisis
6 mins ago
India-Maldives Diplomatic Feud Sparks Tourism Crisis
DeltaCorp Unveils IPO Plans and Addresses GST Issues in CNBC-TV18 Interview
6 mins ago
DeltaCorp Unveils IPO Plans and Addresses GST Issues in CNBC-TV18 Interview
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
2 mins ago
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
3 mins ago
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
Resilience Amid Challenges: Indian Real Estate Market Sees Surge in Home Sales
4 mins ago
Resilience Amid Challenges: Indian Real Estate Market Sees Surge in Home Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
16 seconds
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
2 mins
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
2 mins
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
2 mins
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
2 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
3 mins
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
3 mins
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
3 mins
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
4 mins
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
51 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app