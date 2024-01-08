en English
Cricket

BCCI Announces Indian T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Shreyas Iyer Omitted

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
BCCI Announces Indian T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Shreyas Iyer Omitted

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the Indian Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the approaching series against Afghanistan. The announcement is punctuated by the return of two of the country’s most esteemed cricketers – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, the absence of Shreyas Iyer, a rising star and recent vice-captain, has sparked a swirl of questions and speculation.

Roster Revealed: Sharma and Kohli Return

The return of Rohit Sharma to the helm after a 14-month hiatus is one of the highlights of the announcement. Sharma, known for his adept leadership and formidable batting prowess, will resume his role as captain, a position he last held in December 2022. Virat Kohli, another stalwart of Indian cricket, also made a significant comeback to the T20I squad.

A Conspicuous Absence: The Shreyas Iyer Conundrum

Despite these high-profile returns, it’s the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from the squad that has been the talk of the town. Iyer, recently appointed vice-captain for the series against Australia, also participated in the T20Is against South Africa. However, he did not get a chance to play a game in the latter series. His omission from the roster, given his recent leadership role and team involvement, has left fans and experts alike baffled.

Unanswered Questions and Speculations

The decision to exclude Iyer, despite his recent leadership role, has stirred a cauldron of questions. His non-inclusion seems somewhat unfair and puzzling, especially considering his recent involvement in the team’s matches. The BCCI has yet to provide any explicit reasoning for the decision. As such, the cricket world waits with bated breath for answers to the growing mystery surrounding Iyer’s exclusion.

Cricket
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

