BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
After a long hiatus resulting from geopolitical tensions, cricketing ties between India and Pakistan might be on the verge of a revival. Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has communicated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is showing interest in resuming bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan. A development eagerly anticipated by cricket fans across the world who have witnessed the two nations locked in some of the most memorable encounters on the cricket field.

Indo-Pak Cricket: A History of Highs and Lows

The sporting relations between these two cricketing giants were abruptly halted following the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The last time they faced each other in a bilateral series was back in 2012/13, a period when Ashraf was at the helm of the PCB. Despite the standstill in bilateral series, the two nations have continued to cross paths in Asia Cup and International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments. Notably, India has emerged victorious in their recent encounters, including the 2022 Asia Cup.

A New Chapter on the Horizon?

With a hint of optimism in his voice, Ashraf disclosed details of a recent discussion with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Shah, he says, shares his interest in renewing the cricketing ties, a move that is, however, contingent on approval from the Indian government. This potential turn of events is predicted to gain clarity following the general elections in India scheduled for later this year.

Upcoming Encounters

Meanwhile, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to June 9, 2024. The T20 World Cup fixture list has India and Pakistan sharing a group with Canada, Ireland, and the United States. This scheduled encounter, irrespective of the status of bilateral ties, promises the same intensity and passion that an India-Pakistan match always delivers.

India Pakistan Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

