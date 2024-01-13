en English
Bangladesh

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment

Nazmul Hasan, the long-standing president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) since 2012, has recently been appointed the Minister of Youth and Sports, a parliamentary position in the Bangladesh government. This dual role, while not presenting any legal issues, has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Hasan, however, is keen on prioritizing his new ministerial role while simultaneously ensuring a stable transition for the BCB.

Avoiding Conflicts and Ensuring Stability

As Nazmul Hasan steps into his new role as the Minister of Youth and Sports, his commitment to avoiding any perceived conflict of interest is clear. He has expressed an intention to step down from his BCB presidency, despite his tenure running until October 2025. His primary concern lies in maintaining the stability of Bangladesh cricket, a task he has been entrusted with since his first election as the BCB president in 2012 and subsequent re-elections in 2013 and 2017.

Transition Challenges and ICC Involvement

Hasan’s potential departure from the BCB is not entirely straightforward. His involvement in various International Cricket Council (ICC) committees, including chairing one, complicates an immediate exit. To ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption to Bangladesh cricket, Hasan is considering discussing his situation with the ICC after their current term concludes.

Interim Leadership and Future Elections

If Hasan were to step down before completing his term, an interim president would need to be appointed from the current board members to oversee cricketing affairs. The BCB’s next elections are slated for October 2025, and the process, as explained by the BCB’s chief executive, involves filling the president’s position by a current councillor or director of the BCB. As such, the focus remains on ensuring the continued progress of Bangladesh cricket, even as its long-standing leader contemplates stepping down.

Bangladesh Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

