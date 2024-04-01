Baylor's Nicki Collen Defends Program Against WaPo's Critique Post-Sweet 16 Battle

Baylor Bears women's basketball coach Nicki Collen expressed strong disapproval of a Washington Post profile suggesting the team's decline following a narrow Sweet 16 loss to USC. Asserting the vitality of the Baylor program, Collen emphasized, "Nothing is withering in Waco."

Immediate Response to Criticism

Following the publication of a profile by The Washington Post, which implied Baylor's fall from prominence in women's college basketball, Nicki Collen took a stand to correct the narrative. Despite not reading the article herself, Collen was informed of its content, which she found highly offensive. Refuting claims of the program's deterioration, she highlighted Baylor's competitive performance against a No. 1 seed, USC, arguing that such a feat disproves any notion of decline.

Baylor's Journey Under Collen

Nicki Collen, in her third season at Baylor, has led the team to the Sweet 16, marking the program's best performance under her direction. This accomplishment contrasts with the early years of her predecessor, Kim Mulkey, underlining the program's continued competitiveness and growth. Collen, previously recognized as the 2018 WNBA Coach of the Year, brings a wealth of experience from her time with the Atlanta Dream and as an assistant coach in collegiate programs and the Connecticut Sun.

Looking Forward

Despite the criticism, Collen remains optimistic about the future of Baylor women's basketball. She invites critical journalists to witness the team's progress firsthand, suggesting that there's more growth and success on the horizon. As Baylor continues to compete at a high level, Collen's leadership and the team's resilience signal a promising future, challenging any narratives of decline.