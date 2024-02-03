Bayley's Unexpected Turn: Challenges IYO SKY for WWE Women's Championship

WWE Superstar Bayley has taken a surprising turn from heel to babyface in the latest episode of SmackDown, challenging IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for the WWE Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 40. This unexpected shift has brought a new edge to her rivalry with IYO SKY, further fueled by her recent victory in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Bayley's Unexpected Turn

Bayley's pivot was marked by a confrontation with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, where she utilized their native language, Japanese, to challenge them. This was a marked change from their previous exchanges, where her lack of understanding was used to humiliate her. This new linguistic skill has not only caught her rivals off guard but has also garnered her widespread attention, with the segment going viral.

The Road to WrestleMania 40

Bayley's announcement to challenge IYO SKY has confirmed an exciting face-off for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. This decision follows her recent victory in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she lasted over an hour in the ring, a testament to her resilience and determination. Her performance here has been linked to setting up her match with IYO SKY, as suggested by former WWE head writer Vince Russo on the Legion of RAW podcast.

Anticipated Showdown

The match between Bayley and IYO SKY promises to be an intense showdown. With Bayley's newfound babyface status and her determination to take the WWE Women's Championship, the stage is set for a noteworthy event. However, the road to WrestleMania 40 will not be easy, with formidable opponents standing in her way. As the anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming event, set to occur at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.