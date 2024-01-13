Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty

Damage CTRL has solidified its impact on WWE, with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai taking early tag team championships. Its momentum experienced a significant boost in 2023 when IYO SKY clinched the Money in the Bank Ladder match and the WWE Championship. The allure of the team grew as seasoned wrestlers, The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, returned to WWE after their successful stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling, joining the faction.

A Guiding Force

A founding member of Damage CTRL, Bayley, has been instrumental in steering the group despite internal challenges. Drawing inspiration from the NWO, her vision to expand the faction with fresh talent from NXT is ambitious. Bayley’s contributions extend beyond the ring; her ability to resonate with WWE’s creative team, including SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, is a testament to her influence.

Uncertain Future

However, Bayley’s future with Damage CTRL isn’t set in stone. Opinions diverge on her necessity within the group. Parting ways could potentially pave the way for Bayley to reinvent herself as a babyface star. Despite the uncertainty, Bayley’s commitment to her wrestling career is unwavering. She recently signed a multi-year extension with WWE, expressing her desire to achieve her dreams in WWE and secure a singles match at WrestleMania.

Pressure to Perform

The pressure is palpable as Bayley prepares for her match against Bianca Belair, aiming to set a winning example for Damage CTRL. Despite the previous setbacks and injuries, Bayley’s determination remains undeterred. Her selfless contributions to other women in the division underline her commitment to WWE and its talented roster.

Speculation and Expectations

Speculation about the return of former Divas Champion AJ Lee adds another layer of complexity to Bayley’s role in Damage CTRL’s future. Bayley has expressed her respect for AJ Lee and her excitement at the prospect of her making a surprise appearance at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. With heightened speculation about AJ’s return following CM Punk’s recent return, Bayley’s position in Damage CTRL remains a point of intrigue.